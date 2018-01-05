State lawmaker accuses CBS5 News and 3TV of harassment in strange interview

Rep. Don Shooter. 5 Jan. 2018 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News) Rep. Don Shooter. 5 Jan. 2018 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)
Rep. Don Shooter, who is under investigation for sexual harassment, on Friday accused 3TV and CBS5 News of harassing him. 

In a bizarre exchange, the Yuma Republican declined to comment about the open investigation in which numerous women, including a female lawmaker, have accused Shooter of sexual harassment and lewd conduct. 

The interview took a strange turn when Shooter was asked if the sexual harassment probe was a distraction for the Legislature, which kicks off its 2018 session on Monday. 

"At a certain point you are the one that's harassing people," Shooter said. 

At that point, the Yuma lawmaker paced around the TV station's photographer while sticking his face inches away from the camera. 

The encounter happened at an event hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce in which the press was invited. 

