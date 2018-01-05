Dirty Dining Jan. 5: Toxic substance not labeled, employees not washing properly

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Short Leash hot dogs

110 E Roosevelt St.

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Cinnamon buns with cream cheese not stored properly"

"Yellow/orange organic build-up on plastic containers"



So Cal Fish Taco Shop

219 N. Gilbert Road

Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Toxic substances not labeled"

"Kitchen staff handling food with bare hands"

The Camby Hotel

2401 E. Camelback

Phoenix

Among the violations:

"Chicken and Butter kept past their discard dates"

"Employee medicine stored with baking supplies"

"A dishwasher not cleaning at the proper temperature"

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

El MIrage Bar and Grill

11201 N. El Mirage Road

El Mirage

Castles and Coasters

9445 N. Metro Pkwy East

Phoenix.

Rays Pizza

15603 N. 59th Ave.

Glendale.

Rib Shop

4131 N. 83rd Ave

Phoenix.

Bruno's Pizza

6750 W. Olive Ave #118

Peoria

azClick/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.