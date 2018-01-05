Dirty Dining Jan. 5: Toxic substance not labeled, employees not washing properly

By azfamily.com Staff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Short Leash hot dogs
110 E Roosevelt St.
Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:
"Cinnamon buns with cream cheese not stored properly"
"Yellow/orange organic build-up on plastic containers"

So Cal Fish Taco Shop
219 N. Gilbert Road
Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:
"Toxic substances not labeled"
"Kitchen staff handling food with bare hands"

The Camby Hotel
2401 E. Camelback
Phoenix

Among the violations:

"Chicken and Butter kept past their discard dates"
"Employee medicine stored with baking supplies"
"A dishwasher not cleaning at the proper temperature"

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

El MIrage Bar and Grill
11201 N. El Mirage Road
El Mirage

Castles and Coasters
9445 N. Metro Pkwy East
Phoenix.

Rays Pizza
15603 N. 59th Ave.
Glendale.

Rib Shop
4131 N. 83rd Ave
Phoenix.

Bruno's Pizza
6750 W. Olive Ave #118
Peoria

