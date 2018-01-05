AZ lawmakers claim education is top priority with new session

The legislative session is set to start on Monday. Education is a top priority for Arizona's families, so how will it be handled by your elected officials?

Lawmakers claim education is one of their top priorities.

At Friday's Legislative Forecast Luncheon, put on by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Senate President Steve Yarbrough said he believed they could fund education without raising taxes.

"We are going to be increasing K-12 education, and for that I'd say, tune in to the State of the State Monday," said Gov. Doug Ducey.

While he would not go into specifics about education funding, he did make an announcement on the jobs front.

"I want to welcome Skybridge Arizona to our state," Governor Ducey said at the luncheon in front of about 1,200 business leaders and 90 lawmakers.

The air cargo inspections company is moving into a space at Mesa-Gateway Airport. The governor claims it will bring 17,000 jobs to our state over the next few years.

"It's going to be retail, it's going to be industrial, it's going to be all kinds of development around the Mesa-Gateway area," Ducey said.

The governor may now set his sights on revisiting the gaming compact to get more money for our schools.

"We are discussing with the tribes the compact, and we would like that to be a discussion that is in good faith, and benefits the tribal nations, but could benefit the state as well," Ducey said.

"We need to get back to pre-recession levels and I don't know where that money will come from," said Senator Minority Leader Katie Hobbs.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Politics]

Schools currently get about $44.7 million from the casinos per fiscal year, and she said she doesn't think we can get much more.

"We're looking at short-term at small solutions rather than how we address this really large problem," Hobbs said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.