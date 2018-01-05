Highland's Webster: Arizona's greatest of all-time

Miner Webster has had an incredible run coaching Girls Basketball in Arizona. His first five years coaching at Gilbert High, the last 25 years at Highland High.

It was a twist of fate he started coaching girls basketball. He was coaching boys junior varsity at at Gilbert High and had a bad relationship with the varsity coach. Looking for a way out, he was offered the girls coaching job when it opened up.

He told me he took it to get a start fresh and maybe down the road get a varsity boys coaching job. Thirty years later he is still coaching the ladies and has no regrets.

"The girls are coachable, play hard and want to win just as much as the boys," said Webster.

The different generations that have played for Webster knows success has come with a price.

"We're not just going to step on the court and win, we have to work."

The philosophy has worked. Webster is the all-time winningest coach in Arizona history with 808 wins and counting. Plus, between Gilbert and Highland, he's won nine state titles.

Webster is fun to watch at practice because he brings nonstop energy. He's found the more energy he brings, the more energy he gets back in return.

The game and commitment takes it toll, so much so the 65-year-old might call it a career after this year.

Webster said he has to see how he feels or possibly could go another five years. We'll have to wait and see.

Respected by so much, he knows exactly how he wants to remembered.

"A good person who also coached basketball," said Webster.

