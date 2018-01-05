Federal agents flag Dark Web as potential firearms market

Investigators with the Government Accountability Office purchased two banned firearms on the Dark Web, during a recent investigation into online gun sales.

One of the weapons was an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle with an obliterated serial number, which makes it difficult to trace and illegal to own. The second gun was a fully-automatic Uzi.

The report concluded that "the relative anonymity of the Internet makes it an ideal means for prohibited individuals to obtain illegal firearms."

The Dark Web is a part of the Internet that contains content that has been intentionally concealed and requires specific software to access. It is known as a marketplace for contraband, including drugs and stolen identities.

You can find the GAO report here. And you can find CBS 5 Investigates' previous work on black market guns here.

