Forest Service officer involved in shooting north of Sedona; suspect has died

The FBI is investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A north of Sedona.

The Forest Service law enforcement officer was not hurt. 

The suspect was injured but later died at the hospital.

 No other subjects are being sought.

The release of subject's identity is being withheld pending proper notification of kin.

This investigation is being worked in cooperation with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office,  DPS and Sedona Police Department.

The highway was shut down in both directions Friday between mileposts 377 and 378.

It reopened just before 10 p.m.

