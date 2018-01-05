Forest Service officer involved in shooting north of Sedona; suspect has died

Cars turning around on Highway 89A north of Sedona (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Emergency crews arrive at scene on Highway 89A (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The FBI is investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A north of Sedona.

The Forest Service law enforcement officer was not hurt.

The suspect was injured but later died at the hospital.

No other subjects are being sought.

The release of subject's identity is being withheld pending proper notification of kin.

This investigation is being worked in cooperation with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, DPS and Sedona Police Department.

The highway was shut down in both directions Friday between mileposts 377 and 378.

It reopened just before 10 p.m.

SR 89A closed between Sedona and the switchbacks for a police situation. Please use alt. routes. #aztraffic — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 6, 2018

CLOSED: SR 89A is closed in both directions between mileposts 377 and 378 north of Sedona. The closure is due to a police situation. There is no estimated reopening time. Motorists should use SR 179 and I-17 as alternate routes. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/2HRiPgPmHz — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 5, 2018

