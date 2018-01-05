Caught on camera: Irate customer at Mesa car dealership pulls gun on employees

An armed man who was apparently upset with a Mesa car dealership is accused of kidnapping and threatening employees at gunpoint.

The whole thing was all caught on camera.

This happened two days before Christmas at the "USA Auto" car dealership in Mesa.

Police say a man who had bought a car from the dealership had an issue with the vehicle and came to the dealership to discuss it. That discussion turned into a heated verbal altercation, and police say he ended up pulling a gun on employees.

"I absolutely feared for my life, especially when he cocked the gun," said employee Deanna Gonzales.

She and her co-workers will never forget the moment the angry customer, identified as 48-year-old Robert Gourley, pulled a gun in the dealership's main office.

Police say Gourley was upset about a late model Dodge Durango he and his family had recently purchased at the dealership.

"He was really irate," said Gonzales. "Really upset about not getting what he wanted from a vehicle. We were already helping him to the fullest extent and he got outraged; really mad."

Gonzales says the angry gunman told the six employees present at the time that "they were not free to leave until the situation was resolved".

Witnesses say Gourley then went into a back office and and threatened a female employee, who pleaded for her life.

Gourley's wife, who was also present at the time, reportedly then took the weapon from her husband.

Mesa police were called to the scene, where they promptly took Gourley into custody.

Gourley was booked on multiple counts including aggravated assault and kidnapping.

He also got a talking-to from the judge.

"You terrified the hell out of a half dozen people and they thought their lives were in danger because of the way you acted," the judge said to Gourley during his court appearance.

"Very traumatic," said Gonzales. "But we are all alive and thankful he's taken care of."

