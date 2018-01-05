Grilled Noble Toast with Smoked Salmon, Scrambled Eggs &

Avocado Salsa



Yield: 4 servings

1 each Tomato, diced

1 small Avocado, diced

1 tsp Apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. Cilantro, roughly chopped

To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 slices Peasant-style bread, buttered (Local Noble Bread is an excellent choice)

8 each Eggs

3 Tbsp. Whole Milk

2 Tbsp. Butter

1/2 lb. Smoked salmon, thinly sliced (2oz on each toast)

as needed Cilantro sprigs for garnish



1. Pre-heat an electric griddle to 350 degrees.

2. In a small mixing bowl, combine the tomato, avocado, vinegar and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper and mix gently. Set aside.

3. Place the buttered bread on the griddle, cook until golden brown on both sides. Transfer with a spatula to four plates and top with the slices of smoked salmon.

4. Heat a non-stick sauté pan over medium high heat. Scramble the eggs with ¼ tsp. of salt and the milk in a mixing bowl. Melt the butter in the pan and add the eggs, scramble the gently, finishing them with the pan off the fire. Spoon the eggs over the salmon.

5. Top the eggs with a dollop of avocado salsa and some of the cilantro sprigs.