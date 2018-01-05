Widespread flu causing long waits at AZ emergency roomsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
Man sentenced to 238 years for raping woman in ditch
The man who ran a woman off the road and raped her for several hours has been sentenced to over two centuries in prison.More >
Dad fighting for his life after ignoring flu symptoms, family says
A father of four is fighting for his life at a San Diego hospital after he ignored a series of flu-like symptoms, his family said.More >
Forest Service officer involved in shooting north of Sedona; suspect has died
The FBI is investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A north of Sedona.
Widespread flu causing long waits at AZ emergency rooms
Does it seem like almost everyone you know these days is sick? Flu activity is at record levels in Arizona. And now, there are several hospitals statewide which are experiencing long emergency room wait times due to the increased number of sick Arizonans.More >
Remembering Mikelle Biggs, 19 years after her disappearance
For 19 years, a Mesa family has lived in agony. That’s how long Mikelle Biggs, who was 11 years old back in 1999, has been missing.More >
Caught on camera: Irate customer at Mesa car dealership pulls gun on employees
An armed man who was apparently upset with a Mesa car dealership is accused of kidnapping and threatening employees at gunpoint. The whole thing was all caught on camera.More >
Teen 'engulfed in flames' at New Year's Eve party fights for her life
A teenage girl is fighting for her life after an accident left her with burns over 95 percent of her body on New Year’s Eve.More >
Train hits, kills 11-year-old girl who was looking at her phone
An Amtrak train struck and killed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from a restaurant near her home in Florida.More >
Eleven elk killed in crash with truck on Hwy 26 at Dersham Road
Highway 26 at Northwest Dersham Road was temporarily closed due to a crash involving a herd of elk, killing nearly a dozen animals, early Thursday morning.More >
Apple says all Macs and iOS devices affected by chip flaws
Apple has confirmed all its Mac systems and iOS devices are affected by two recently disclosed processor flaws called Spectre and Meltdown.More >
Two suspects sought in 'violent' jewelry store robbery in Scottsdale
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects responsible for a robbery at a Scottsdale jewelry store.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
RAW VIDEO: Rep. Don Shooter responds to questions about sexual harassment investigation
Rep. Don Shooter had an unexpected response when Arizona's Family Political Editor Dennis Welch asked him Friday about the ongoing sexual harassment investigation in which he is involved. Several women -- lobbyists, lawmakers and the publisher of The Arizona Republic -- have claimed that Shooter sexually harassed them at the state Capitol. (Friday, Jan. 2, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Federal officer involved in shooting north of Sedona
The FBI is investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A north of Sedona.More >
VIDEO: Mikelle Biggs vanished 19 years ago
Mikelle Biggs vanished from her east valley neighborhood 19 years ago. Her sister recalls the day and sits down with Karla Navarrete to reflect on that January day in 1999 when she last saw her sister.More >
VIDEO: Confrontation at Mesa auto dealer caught on camera
An irate customer at a Mesa auto dealership was arrested after police say he pulled a gun and threatened employees.More >
VIDEO: New fire station coming to north Pheonix
A brand new fire station is coming to one north Phoenix neighborhood. It's been years in the making, but it won't look like any fire house you've ever seen before -- at least not yet. (January 3, 2017)More >
VIDEO: SB I-17 reopened after driver ejected in Phoenix rollover crash
Southbound Interstate 17 is reopened after a driver was ejected in a Phoenix rollover crash.More >
