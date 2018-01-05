Thursday, January 4, 2018

Thursday, January 4, 2018Posted:
Sparkle Bar- 2018 Makeup Trends
For more information visit www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438.
Chef Danielle Leoni- Jerk Chicken Salad
To make a reservation, visit www.thebreadfruit.com or call 602-267-1266
Desert Vein & Vascular Institute
For more information, visit desertveinandvascular.com or call 623 – VIP – DVVI (847 – 3884).
Valley Medical Weight Loss
For more information, visit www.ValleyMedicalWeightLoss.com or call 602-441-3305.
Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa
Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zoltons at 480-513-8414 or visit Zoltons.com.
Arizona Research Center
For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480-656-5311
Nuvell Clinics Medspa
Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics.
Core Sleep Solutions
For any other information, visit www.coresleepsolutions.com or call (602) 866-1429.
Flowers provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
Contact Us
Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com