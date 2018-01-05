5-cheese Brisket Mac n Cheese, Grilled Chicken Wrap and Grilled BBQ Shrimp Thin Crust Pizza

Courtesy of: Chef Robert Everson aka Chef "BAM", Bama BBQ 4 Ever Catering

5 Cheese Brisket Mac n Cheese

Cook time: 35 Min Prep time: 25 Min Serves: 10

Ingredients:

1 box elbow macaroni, 16 ounce

1 stick butter

1 c shredded Smoked Gouda

1 c shredded Mild cheddar cheese

1 c shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese

1 c shredded Monterey Jack cheese

8 oz Cream Cheese

1 1/2 c. evaporated milk

1/4 tsp salt

1/8 tsp ground black pepper

1 LB Smoked Beef Brisket Chopped ( Also works well with Pulled Pork)

Directions

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain well and return to cooking pot. Add the stick of butter and mix it into the macaroni evenly.

2. In a large bowl, combine the Smoked Gouda , mild and sharp cheddar cheeses, Monterey Jack cheese and Cream Cheese; combine cheeses well then add it to the noodles and again mix well.

3. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F

4. In a small bowl, combine the evaporated milk and salt and pepper. Mix this thoroughly. Pour this into the noodle and cheese dish. Be sure to coat all of the noodles and cheese with the half and half mixture. Transfer to a lightly greased deep 2 1/2 quart casserole dish or 9x13 pan.

5. Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes or until hot and bubbling around the edges; serve and ENJOY!!!



Grilled Chicken Wrap

cook time: 25 minutes Prep Time: 15 minutes Serves 4

Indgredients:

2 chicken breast; butterfly

2 cups Marinate

4 large sun-dried tortilla's

1 C. Monterey jack cheese shredded

1 C. chopped romain lettuce

1/4 C. Chopped cilantro fine

1/4 C. Chopped red onion fine

1/4 C ranch dressing

Lanes “ One Legged Chicken” buffalo sauce ( found at BBQ island)

Marinate:

2 C. Italian dressing

1/4 C. Lemon Juice

1/4 C. Lime Juice

Lemon Pepper for seasoning

Directions:

1. Wash and pat dry chicken breast, and butterfly.

2. Mix marinate ingrediants with seasoning to a shallow pan, add chicken and marinate at least 30 minutes or longer. ( better flavor if marinated overnight in fridge)

3. Pre-heat grill to medium-high when ready to cook chicken

4. Cook chicken on each side for 6 minutes. Using a probing thermometer reach internal temperate at 165 degrees.

5. Let cooked chicken rest on plate for 15 minutes and then cut in cubes.

6. Assemble wrap with remaining ingredients, top with buffalo and ranch dressing and fold.

7. Place wrapped burrito on heated skillet for browning to crisp.



Grilled BBQ Shrimp Thin Crust Pizza

cook time: 8-10 minutes Prep Time: 10 minutes Serves: 4

Ingredients:

one thin crust prepped pizza crust dough

1 lb large uncooked shrimp ( fresh or frozen)

1 jar pizza sauce

1 lb fresh mozzarella cheese

1 bushell basil leaves

Avocado oil or extra virgin olive oil

1 jar blues hog barbecue sauce or Loot N Booty - southwest sweet heat BBQ sauce ( found at BBQ island)

Jacobsen Salt- Lemon zest ( found at BBQ island)



Directions:

1. Heat pizza stone or outdoor pizza oven at medium-high to reach 500 degrees

2. peeled shrimp, and set in bowl to season with lemon zest salt

3. grill shrimp, 3 minutes on each side with high heat.

4. Assemble pizza dough with pizza sauce, cheese, fresh basil and cooked shrimp, drizzle avocado oil and blues hog BBQ sauce.

5. Cook pizza 8-10 minutes until edges are golden brown.

6. Optional; Sprinkle dried oregano, parmesan cheese or red pepper flakes before serving.

7. Cut and serve immediately



Last Step: Enjoy



