Chandler home goes up in flames Friday

Firefighters in Chandler worked to put out a house fire in Friday afternoon near Ray Rd. and Alma School Rd.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of north Cheri Lynn Drive.

Chandler Fire Health and Medical spokesman, Blas Minor, said the first fire fighters on scene found the home fully engulfed in flames. They quickly called for additional units and soon firefighters from Gilbert and Mesa were assisting the Chandler fighters already on scene.

Minor said the fire crews soon confirmed that the home was vacant.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

