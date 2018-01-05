Your Life A to Z

Quinoa “Fried Rice”, Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Marcona Almond Smoked Paprika Pesto and Buttermilk Dressing and Charred Citrus Salad with Watercress Arugula and Endive

Posted:

Courtesy of: Executive Chef Sean Currid, Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails at Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix 

Quinoa “Fried Rice”
 
Searves 1 to 2
1 Tbls            Ginger and Garlic Puree             
1 cup            Cooked Quinoa
½ cup            Cooked Eggplant
½ cup            Cooked Mushrooms
½ cup            Cooked Butternut
1 cup            Spinach
¾ cup            Shaved Radish
½ cup            Cilantro
¼ cup            Green Onion
1 recipe        Crispy Quinoa (See Below)
¼ cup            Soy Mustard (See Below)
As Needed        Oil
As Needed        Salt and Pepper            
1 each            Fried Egg as an Optional Garnish

Procedure 

1.    Heat a sauté pan over medium high heat. Add 2 Tbls oil to pan. Add cooked quinoa to the hot pan and sauté for 3 to 4 minutes. The quinoa will start to pop and get crispy. Add ginger and garlic puree and sauté for another minute. Add eggplant, mushrooms, butternut. Cook until vegetables are heated through. Add raw spinach and crispy quinoa. Sauté until spinach starts to wilt. Pour mixture into a bowl to serve.
2.    In a separate mixing bowl, add radishes, cilantro, and green onions. Dress with soy mustard dressing and place on top of quinoa. Add optional fried egg on top.
3.    Enjoy! 

Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Marcona Almond Smoked Paprika Pesto and Buttermilk Dressing

 
Serves 4 
1 each            Large Head Cauliflower
As needed        Oil
As needed        Salt and Pepper
As needed        Grated Parmesan             
1 recipe        Almond Pesto (See Below)
1 recipe        Buttermilk Dressing (See Below)
1 each            Lemon for Juice
As needed        Extra Virgin Olive Oil
As needed        Crispy Parsley as an Optional Garnish

Procedure 

1.    Preheat oven to 350 degrees
2.    Clean bottom leaves away. Cut the stem flush to allow the head to rest upright. Rub cauliflower with oil, salt and pepper. Place on a roasting pan and cook until tender. About 35 to 45 minutes. Use a knife to test resistance when inserted. This will help determine if cauliflower is done to your liking.
3.    Remove from oven and cut into four wedges. On a large serving plate, drizzle Almond pesto. Arrange cauliflower wedges on platter. Sprinkle with parmesan
4.    Garnish with a squeeze of whole lemon, buttermilk ranch, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, and crispy parsley.  
5.    Enjoy! 

Marcona Almond Smoked Paprika Pesto

1 cup            Marcona Almonds            
1.5 Tblsp        Smoked Paprika
3/4 cup        Salad Oil
As Needed        Salt

Procedure 

1.    Place all ingredient into blender. Turn on medium high until all ingredient are blended together

Buttermilk Dressing


2 cups            Mayonnaise
1 cup            Buttermilk
1 Tbls            Shallots Chopped
1 clove            Garlic Chopped
2 Tbls            Chopped Chives
1 Tbls            Chopped Parsley
1 Tbls            Worcestershire
As Needed        Salt and Pepper

Procedure 
 
1.    Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Mix until all ingredients are incorporated.

Charred Citrus Salad with Watercress Arugula and Endive 

 
Serves 4 to 6
2 each            Grapefruit (Reserve one for vinaigrette)
2 each            Orange (Reserve one for vinaigrette)
1 each            Tangerine 
1 each            Endive Julienne for Garnish
½ cup            Arugula 
½ cup            Watercress
½ bulb            Shaved Fennel
¼ cup            Celery Leaves
½ cup            Shaved Manchego Cheese or Similar Cheese             
As needed        Blackened Spice
As needed        Olive Oil
As needed        Extra Virgin Olive Oil
As needed        Salt and Pepper
As needed        Fresh chopped herbs
1 each            Endive Julienne for Garnish
1 recipe        Citrus Vinaigrette (See Below)

Procedure 

1.    Clean grapefruit, orange, and tangerine with a knife to remove all skin and pith. Cut citrus into equal consecutive circles depending on size. Sprinkle circles with olive oil and blackened spice. Place in a 350 degree oven for 15-20 minutes allowing the citrus to “char.” Remove from oven and allow to cool. This can be done ahead of time.
2.    Arrange charred citrus onto a serving platter. Toss arugula, fennel, endive, and watercress with the citrus vinaigrette. Arrange the dressed greens to garnish along with celery leaves, and Manchego. You can substitute any greens that you prefer. 
3.    Drizzle with more vinaigrette, fresh herbs, and extra virgin olive oil as needed.
4.    Enjoy! 

Citrus Vinaigrette

1 each            Juice of one Grapefruit            
1 each            Juice of one Orange
½ each        Chopped Shallot
1.5 Tbls        Champagne Vinegar
1 Tbls            Basil Chopped

Procedure 

1.    Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix until incorporated. Transfer to small bowl and store in refrigerator until ready to use.


 

