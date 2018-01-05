AZ grand jury indicts Texas man in child molestation, internet pornography case

Keri Harwood of New River was arrested on suspicion of five counts each of child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office on Friday announced the indictment of a Texas man in connection with a child molestation and internet pornography case that goes back to the summer.

Robert Canales, 31, faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of child molestation.

“The indictment alleges that Canales was the individual that engaged in communications with Keri Harwood to purchase videos of Harwood sexually exploiting two children between May 1, 2017 and August 13, 2017,” according to the AG’s office.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Woman accused of molesting 2 kids, selling videos online]

Investigators say the videos, which they believe Canales paid Harwood for, were emailed to him in Texas.

Harwood was arrested at his parents’ home in Sugarland, TX in October and then extradited to Arizona in December.

“A judge released Canales on a $150,000 bond at his initial appearance,” according to the AG’s office, which described Canales as a co-defendant in the case. He is set to be arraigned on Jan. 9.

Harwood, the woman accused of molesting the children and then selling the video to Canales, was arrested on suspicion of child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor in August. She pleaded not guilty.

[RELATED: New River woman accused of molesting kids pleads not guilty]

Court documents show the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office began investigating after receiving a tip from a friend of Harwood who discovered the videos.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.