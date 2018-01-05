Mobile home destroyed by overnight fire in Wittmann

Firefighters are investigating after an overnight fire destroyed a home in Wittmann Friday.

The incident occurred near 206th Avenue and Jomax Road just before 3:00 a.m.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the fire may have started as an electrical fire and it spread to the home.

MCSO officials say that an RV truck on the property was also destroyed.

The homeowners made it out safely and there were no injuries.

The case is under investigation.

