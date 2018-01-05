SLIDESHOW: 8 cheetah cubs -- cutest octuplets ever! -- at St. Louis Zoo

The St. Louis Zoo just announced that it welcomed eight cheetah cubs -- eight! -- in November.

Zoo curators say the adorable babies are doing great and mom Bingwa is doing a fantastic job with her super-sized litter. The average litter is three or four cubs.

Five of Bingwa's babies are girls; the remaining three are boys.

The Zoo is keeping a close eye on the beautiful family, but Bingwa it doing the heavy lifting -- all the mom stuff -- on her own.

