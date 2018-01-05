ADOT: No weekend closures for Phoenix-area freeways (Jan. 5-8)

Phoenix-area freeways will be free of construction closures this weekend (Jan. 5-8). The Arizona Department of Transportation is not scheduling any closures or major lane restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways from Friday night through Monday morning.

Drivers should focus on safety while behind the wheel, including obeying speed limits, avoiding distractions and never driving while impaired. Please use caution when approaching and traveling through existing work zones.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Any additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including future weekend restriction information. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

[MAP: No weekend closures for Phoenix-area freeways (Jan. 5-8)]



ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004. More information about ADOT projects and the regional plan is available at azdot.gov/projects.

