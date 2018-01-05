DPS: Driver ejected in Phoenix rollover crash closing SB I-17

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/ADOT) -

A driver was ejected from his truck after it rolled over causing southbound Interstate 17 to be closed in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

A pickup truck side-swiped another vehicle, lost control and rolled over on southbound I-17 at Northern Avenue around 3:15 a.m.

DPS said during the rollover, the driver of the pickup truck was ejected. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver was treated on the scene.

Southbound I-17 is closed at Dunlap Avenue for the collision. Traffic is rentering on Northern Avenue.

DPS said troopers were finishing up their investigation and cleaning up the scene. They hope to have the highway reopened by 6:30 a.m.

The roadway suffered some damage from the rollover and the Arizona Department of Transportation had to assess the damage for safety.

ADOT said traffic is detoured onto the frontage road, but drivers should expect long delays and consider alternate routes that include Loop 101 Agua Fria and State Route 51.

