DPS: Driver ejected in Phoenix rollover crash closing SB I-17

DPS said the two-vehicle injury collision occurred around 3:15 a.m. on southbound I-17 at Northern Avenue. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Southbound I-17 is closed at Dunlap Avenue for the collision. (Source: ADOT)

A driver was ejected from his truck after it rolled over causing southbound Interstate 17 to be closed in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

A pickup truck side-swiped another vehicle, lost control and rolled over on southbound I-17 at Northern Avenue around 3:15 a.m.

DPS said during the rollover, the driver of the pickup truck was ejected. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver was treated on the scene.

Southbound I-17 is closed at Dunlap Avenue for the collision. Traffic is rentering on Northern Avenue.

DPS said troopers were finishing up their investigation and cleaning up the scene. They hope to have the highway reopened by 6:30 a.m.

The roadway suffered some damage from the rollover and the Arizona Department of Transportation had to assess the damage for safety.

ADOT said traffic is detoured onto the frontage road, but drivers should expect long delays and consider alternate routes that include Loop 101 Agua Fria and State Route 51.

Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this collision.

I-17 southbound remains closed from Dunlap to Northern, with the frontage road open. Expect long delays for the morning commute and consider L-101 Agua Fria or SR 51. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/S3K9dwlmJ4 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 5, 2018

CLOSED: I-17 southbound from Dunlap to Northern because of a crash. Frontage road is open, with long delays. Expect this closure to last through the morning commute. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/srrbOUm3ud — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 5, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.