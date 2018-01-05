Police: Motorcyclist dead after collision in Scottsdale

By Shane DeGrote
The Scottsdale Police Department investigated a deadly motorcycle accident Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the car versus motorcycle accident near Hayden Road and Via De Ventura around 5 p.m.

The motorcycle rider was transported with life-threatening injuries. He died in the hospital.

The intersection was shut down in all directions for several hours while officers investigated the scene.

No information was provided on the status of the car driver and if impairment or speed were a factor.

