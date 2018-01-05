Police: Motorcyclist dead after collision in Scottsdale

The Scottsdale Police Department investigated a deadly motorcycle accident Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the car versus motorcycle accident near Hayden Road and Via De Ventura around 5 p.m.

The motorcycle rider was transported with life-threatening injuries. He died in the hospital.

The intersection was shut down in all directions for several hours while officers investigated the scene.

No information was provided on the status of the car driver and if impairment or speed were a factor.

Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this deadly crash.

Update on car vs motorcycle collision. Location has updated to the intersection at Via Linda and Hayden. The motorcycle rider has died. The intersection will be shut down for several hours. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 5, 2018

We are investigating a car vs motorcycle collision at Hayden & Via De Ventura. Life threatening injuries. The intersection is shutdown all directions. Use alternate route. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 5, 2018

