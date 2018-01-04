ASU researcher to begin testing possible cancer vaccine on pet dogs

ASU researcher to begin testing possible cancer vaccine on pet dogsPosted: Updated:
'On-campus incident' leads to firing of 6 Gilbert charter school teachers
Six Gilbert charter school teachers will not be returning to their positions after an "on-campus incident," according to a school official.More >
DPS: Driver ejected in Phoenix rollover crash closing SB I-17
A driver was ejected from his truck after it rolled over causing southbound Interstate 17 to be closed in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Body of man found in middle of Phoenix street near schools
Officers responded to a check welfare call in the area of 31st and Alive avenues, which is south of Dunlap Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.More >
Delay in Vegas Strong Fund distribution frustrates survivors
More than three months after 1 October, many survivors have still struggled to get back on their feet.More >
A marriage proposal to remember near San Tan Valley
Since November, Corey Gilbert has been holding on to an engagement ring for the love of his life, Brittany Greenway. He sat back and thought about the best way to propose.More >
Border officials: RV found packed with pot; Phoenix man arrested
A Phoenix man is facing charges after attempting to smuggle more than a ton of marijuana into Arizona, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.More >
4 accused of kidnapping teen girl, keeping her in 'torture chamber'
Four Massachusetts residents have been charged with keeping a 16-year-old girl in a basement that a police officer described as a "torture chamber." Police say the teenager was sexually assaulted, had her hair shaved off and was burned with a cigarette.More >
Glendale boy called hero after alerting family to fire
Glendale firefighters are calling an 11-year-old boy a hero for alerting his family to a fire in their backyard.More >
$10,000 reward offered for info about military explosives discovered in Pine
Federal officials are seeking information about a large number of military explosives that were discovered buried underground in Pine, Arizona.More >
What impact does federal crackdown on marijuana have on AZ's medicinal program?
The federal government is taking a hard-line stance against marijuana programs. Arizona is one of 29 states that have approved medicinal or recreational marijuana laws.More >
Founder of Discount Tire, Bruce T. Halle, dies at age 87
Bruce T. Halle, the founder and chairman of the nationwide retailer Discount Tire, has died at the age of 87. Halle founded the company in 1960. His first store was in Ann Arbor and he started with an inventory of six tires.More >
A marriage proposal to remember near San Tan Valley
Since November, Corey Gilbert has been holding on to an engagement ring for the love of his life, Brittany Greenway. He sat back and thought about the best way to propose.More >
Field Trip Friday: Sedona
It's Field Trip Friday as "Good Morning, Arizona!" heads to breathtaking Sedona! Tune in to 3TV on Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 a.m. as we check out everything the city has to offer.More >
Woman fights back when carjacker tries to steal family's vehicle
A trip to the hospital turned into a frightening event for a woman and her elderly mother after a man attacked them and tried to carjack their vehicle.More >
ASU researcher to begin testing possible cancer vaccine on pet dogs
Could the cure for cancer come from a shot? Our four legged friends are about to be the first to try it out.More >
VIDEO: 6 Gilbert charter school teachers fired
Six Imagine West Gilbert teachers were fired for an "on-campus incident."More >
VIDEO: Grisly discovery near two Phoenix schools
The area resident who first spotted the body initially thought she was seeing just a pile of clothes. Then she thought it was a person sleeping. Full story https://goo.gl/kj3qmh. (Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Big reward offered for info about found military explosives
A big reward is being offered for information about some found military explosives.More >
VIDEO: Clearing out homeless camp in downtown Phoenix
Roosevelt Row is one of the coolest streets in downtown Phoenix. But a homeless camp right outside some new apartments is causing issues for the city. (January 3, 2017)More >
VIDEO: What a way to pop the question
A Mesa couple just got engaged, which is nice, but it's how the proposal went down that is something different -- something very special. (January 4, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Looking at AZ impact of federal crackdown on marijuana
What impact does the federal crackdown on marijuana have on AZ's medicinal program?More >
