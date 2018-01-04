2nd group of SRP power workers deploying to Puerto Rico

The Salt River Project is sending a second group of employees to Puerto Rico to help restore power to the hurricane-damaged American island.

The SRP says the deployment starting Thursday is occurring as the first group of SRP employees prepare to return to the Phoenix area from Puerto Rico this weekend.

[RELATED: Chandler SRP employee heads to Puerto Rico to help restore power]

The first group has been in Puerto Rico since early December, working alongside other utility workers and Army Corps of Engineers personnel to rebuild the power grid in the wake of Hurricane Maria's devastation.

The SRP personnel include linemen supervisors, engineer and design supervisors and logistics and safety managers.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.