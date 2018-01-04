So it hasn't snowed in Flagstaff yet this season?

Posted: Updated:
By Royal Norman, 3TV Chief Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: NWS/3TV/CBS 5) (Source: NWS/3TV/CBS 5)
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Remember a week or so before Christmas, all the beautiful shots that were coming from the Flagstaff area of the first snow of the season?

I remembered, too.

So when I saw a report today from the National Weather Service (NWS) at Flagstaff saying we’ve haven’t had snow there yet, I was perplexed.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather Blog]

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view photo]

But of course, I had assumed looking at all the video and pictures that the snow before Christmas was widespread enough that it would fall at the airport in Flagstaff, which is just south of town.

Because, let’s say it together, that’s where the “official” weather station is for Flagstaff.

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view photo]

And guess what, according to the volunteer observer they hired for this season to check the Flagstaff airport every six hours during weather “events,” no such snow was recorded. 

See the office with all the weather service people moved from the airport many years ago to Bellemont, about 10 miles west of Flagstaff. They’re not making the drive from Bellemont in the snow for measurements so this was the solution, get a volunteer.

There are expensive machines that can measure snow automatically, but Flagstaff's NWS does not have one.

Just ask Salt River Project, they have lots of them monitoring snowfall in their watershed but we don't have one at Pulliam Field in Flagstaff.

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view photo]

Hence the volunteer, who when it’s snowing, takes 10 different measurements around the “snowboard” at the airport and averages them into an official total once every six hours.

That’s very low tech solution in such a high tech world.

And it means we're still waiting for the first snow in Flagstaff.

[azfamily.com Weather Tools: Interactive radar | 7-day forecast | Rain totals | Weather cameras]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • So it hasn't snowed in Flagstaff yet this season?

    So it hasn't snowed in Flagstaff yet this season?

    Friday, January 5 2018 6:39 AM EST2018-01-05 11:39:51 GMT
    (Source: NWS/3TV/CBS 5)(Source: NWS/3TV/CBS 5)

    There's a surprisingly low tech way the snow is measured in Flagstaff, Arizona.

    More >

    There's a surprisingly low tech way the snow is measured in Flagstaff, Arizona.

    More >

  • Exploring Sedona in the new year

    Exploring Sedona in the new year

    Thursday, January 4 2018 3:12 PM EST2018-01-04 20:12:10 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    I'm so excited to head back to one of my favorite spots in the state and hit the trail for one of my favorite hikes, too!

    More >

    I'm so excited to head back to one of my favorite spots in the state and hit the trail for one of my favorite hikes, too!

    More >

  • 2017 weather report in Arizona

    2017 weather report in Arizona

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 4:51 PM EST2018-01-03 21:51:42 GMT
    The heat and flooding were big storylines for 2017. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The heat and flooding were big storylines for 2017. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    The big story, and it seems like this every year, was the heat.   

    More >

    The big story, and it seems like this every year, was the heat.   

    More >
    •   