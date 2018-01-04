So it hasn't snowed in Flagstaff yet this season?Posted: Updated:
So it hasn't snowed in Flagstaff yet this season?
There's a surprisingly low tech way the snow is measured in Flagstaff, Arizona.More >
Exploring Sedona in the new year
I'm so excited to head back to one of my favorite spots in the state and hit the trail for one of my favorite hikes, too!More >
2017 weather report in Arizona
The big story, and it seems like this every year, was the heat.More >
A flu like none other, the 1918 influenza outbreak
Lots of people are out with the flu across the state. Fever, body aches and a cough that just won’t let up. While flu today is miserable on its own, nothing compares to the flu of 1918.More >
The best wood for your fire pit in Arizona
With the cooler temperatures, a lot of the resorts are making their guests cozy by warming the fire pits. Have you ever noticed the amazing smell coming out of those fire pits? Well I did some research and found out the wood they are burning is "alligator juniper."More >
Christmas in Arizona 100 years ago
The world was at war when Arizonans celebrated Christmas 100 years ago and the territory was much smaller, with a little more than 300,000 people living here. We take a look back.More >
Cold night tonight, remember the pets!
Get ready for the big chill! Thursday night and Friday morning will bring some of the coldest weather the valley and southern deserts have seen so far this season.More >
First snow of season possible Wednesday night
Much of Arizona's high country is still waiting to see the first snowfall of the season. This winter is off to one of the driest starts on record. Flagstaff currently has NO snow on the ground. That could change tonight, with the arrival of a cold front.More >
Warm winter brings great fishing weather
They say you never have to shovel sunshine. If you weren't already grateful not to live in a cold-weather state this time of year, here's one more reason: The outdoor recreation season and a great climate for things like fishing. Arizona Game and Fish Department just released their top 5 spots for casting your line this winter.More >
How cold is too cold for your dog?
Winter is here and that can mean some seriously cold weather in Arizona! But how cold is too cold for your pet pooch?More >
The 103-day dry streak is concerning
Dec. 4 is the 103rd day without measurable rain in Phoenix. But on top of that, the entire state has been very dry the past several months. How hard could the forecast La Nina winter be?More >
