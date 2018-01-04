So it hasn't snowed in Flagstaff yet this season?

Remember a week or so before Christmas, all the beautiful shots that were coming from the Flagstaff area of the first snow of the season?

I remembered, too.

So when I saw a report today from the National Weather Service (NWS) at Flagstaff saying we’ve haven’t had snow there yet, I was perplexed.

But of course, I had assumed looking at all the video and pictures that the snow before Christmas was widespread enough that it would fall at the airport in Flagstaff, which is just south of town.

Because, let’s say it together, that’s where the “official” weather station is for Flagstaff.

And guess what, according to the volunteer observer they hired for this season to check the Flagstaff airport every six hours during weather “events,” no such snow was recorded.

See the office with all the weather service people moved from the airport many years ago to Bellemont, about 10 miles west of Flagstaff. They’re not making the drive from Bellemont in the snow for measurements so this was the solution, get a volunteer.

There are expensive machines that can measure snow automatically, but Flagstaff's NWS does not have one.

Just ask Salt River Project, they have lots of them monitoring snowfall in their watershed but we don't have one at Pulliam Field in Flagstaff.

Hence the volunteer, who when it’s snowing, takes 10 different measurements around the “snowboard” at the airport and averages them into an official total once every six hours.

That’s very low tech solution in such a high tech world.

And it means we're still waiting for the first snow in Flagstaff.

