Happy Fuel Year: Gas prices expected to drop in coming weeks

Good news for a new year! Gas prices are expected to drop over the next few weeks.

At $2.49 and $2.31, the national and state gas price averages are the most expensive seen at the start of a new year since 2014, when gas prices were more than $3/gallon.

But this week, the statewide average fell 1.1 cents to $2.309 per gallon. But nationwide, prices increased 2.4 cents to $2.486.

“With the holiday season in the rear view mirror, drivers can expect gas prices to trend cheaper this month as we are likely to see a significant drop in gasoline demand,” said Michelle Donati, spokesperson for AAA Arizona.

Missouri and California hold the lowest and highest average price for the lower 48 states at $2.212 and $3.106 per gallon.

The Phoenix average price right now is $2.25 per gallon. Statewide it stands at $2.30.



