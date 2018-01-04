$10,000 reward offered for info about military explosives discovered in Pine

Federal officials are seeking information about a large number of military explosives that were discovered buried underground in Pine, Arizona.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, a construction crew that was clearing some land in a rural area discovered the explosives.

Experts say these military explosives had been buried in the ground for approximately 20 years. The explosives are believed to have been stolen.

The recovered explosives include:

80 M112 blocks of military C4 explosive.

Nine (9) M18A1 Claymore antipersonnel mines with firing devices.

One (1) roll of military detonating cord.

The ATF has announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of these military explosives.

"The ATF, along with our law enforcement partners are [sic] committed to ensuring that our communities are safe and that those who violate federal explosive laws are held accountable," said John Durastanti, special agent in charge for the ATF Phoenix Field Division. “We encourage anyone that [sic] might have information regarding the theft of these military explosives or burial of them to come forward and contact law enforcement. “

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov (link sends e-mail).

Citizens can also send a text anonymously via the ReportIt mobile app, available through www.reportit.com (link is external), using the ATF Phoenix Field Division as the location.

