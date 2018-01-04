$10,000 reward offered for info about military explosives discovered in Pine

$10,000 reward offered for info about military explosives discovered in PinePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
'On-campus incident' leads to firing of 6 Gilbert charter school teachers
'On-campus incident' leads to firing of 6 Gilbert charter school teachers
Six Gilbert charter school teachers will not be returning to their positions after an "on-campus incident," according to a school official.More >
Six Gilbert charter school teachers will not be returning to their positions after an "on-campus incident," according to a school official.More >
Border officials: RV found packed with pot; Phoenix man arrested
Border officials: RV found packed with pot; Phoenix man arrested
A Phoenix man is facing charges after attempting to smuggle more than a ton of marijuana into Arizona, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.More >
A Phoenix man is facing charges after attempting to smuggle more than a ton of marijuana into Arizona, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.More >
Delay in Vegas Strong Fund distribution frustrates survivors
Delay in Vegas Strong Fund distribution frustrates survivors
More than three months after 1 October, many survivors have still struggled to get back on their feet.More >
More than three months after 1 October, many survivors have still struggled to get back on their feet.More >
Body of man found in middle of Phoenix street near schools
Body of man found in middle of Phoenix street near schools
Officers responded to a check welfare call in the area of 31st and Alive avenues, which is south of Dunlap Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.More >
Officers responded to a check welfare call in the area of 31st and Alive avenues, which is south of Dunlap Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.More >
Homeless camp in downtown Phoenix told to pack up
Homeless camp in downtown Phoenix told to pack up
A homeless camp set up near Roosevelt and 3rd Street has built up a lot of mixed feelings for people living and working in the area.More >
A homeless camp set up near Roosevelt and 3rd Street has built up a lot of mixed feelings for people living and working in the area.More >
4-year-old girl dies after father crashes while street racing
4-year-old girl dies after father crashes while street racing
Police say a 4-year-old girl has died of injuries suffered in a New Year's Day street racing crash in Cincinnati.More >
Police say a 4-year-old girl has died of injuries suffered in a New Year's Day street racing crash in Cincinnati.More >
US to end policy that let legal pot flourish
US to end policy that let legal pot flourish
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding the Obama-era policy that had paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country.More >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding the Obama-era policy that had paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country.More >
Phoenix Fire to open new temporary fire station inside north Phoenix hotel
A brand new fire station is coming to one North Phoenix neighborhood. It's been years in the making, but it won't look like any firehouse you've ever seen before.More >
A brand new fire station is coming to one North Phoenix neighborhood. It's been years in the making, but it won't look like any firehouse you've ever seen before.More >
Girl in critical condition after collision in west Phoenix
Girl in critical condition after collision in west Phoenix
A girl is in critical condition after a collision Wednesday night in west Phoenix, police said.More >
A girl is in critical condition after a collision Wednesday night in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Founder of Discount Tire, Bruce T. Halle dies at age 87
Founder of Discount Tire, Bruce T. Halle dies at age 87
Bruce T. Halle, the founder and chairman of the nationwide retailer Discount Tire, has died at the age of 87. Halle founded the company in 1960. His first store was in Ann Arbor and he started with an inventory of six tires.More >
Bruce T. Halle, the founder and chairman of the nationwide retailer Discount Tire, has died at the age of 87. Halle founded the company in 1960. His first store was in Ann Arbor and he started with an inventory of six tires.More >
Peoria burglary suspect caught on camera
Peoria burglary suspect caught on camera
Peoria Police are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect caught on a home surveillance camera wearing unique clothing.More >
Peoria Police are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect caught on a home surveillance camera wearing unique clothing.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: 6 Gilbert charter school teachers fired
VIDEO: 6 Gilbert charter school teachers fired
Six Imagine West Gilbert teachers were fired for an "on-campus incident."More >
Six Imagine West Gilbert teachers were fired for an "on-campus incident."More >
VIDEO: Clearing out homeless camp in downtown Phoenix
VIDEO: Clearing out homeless camp in downtown Phoenix
Roosevelt Row is one of the coolest streets in downtown Phoenix. But a homeless camp right outside some new apartments is causing issues for the city. (January 3, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Grisly discovery near two Phoenix schools
VIDEO: Grisly discovery near two Phoenix schools
The area resident who first spotted the body initially thought she was seeing just a pile of clothes. Then she thought it was a person sleeping. Full story https://goo.gl/kj3qmh. (Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)More >
The area resident who first spotted the body initially thought she was seeing just a pile of clothes. Then she thought it was a person sleeping. Full story https://goo.gl/kj3qmh. (Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)More >
RAW VIDEO: Man burglarizes house in Peoria
RAW VIDEO: Man burglarizes house in Peoria
The Peoria Police Department released raw video of a man who officers said burglarized a house in a Peoria neighborhood. (Wednesday, January 3, 2018)More >
The Peoria Police Department released raw video of a man who officers said burglarized a house in a Peoria neighborhood. (Wednesday, January 3, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Suspicious man approaches teen girls in Queen Creek, woman says
VIDEO: Suspicious man approaches teen girls in Queen Creek, woman says
Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies are on the lookout for a man who reportedly approached teen girls in Queen Creek. (Wednesday, January 3, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Girl hit by car crossing street in west Phoenix
VIDEO: Girl hit by car crossing street in west Phoenix
A girl is in critial condition after a collision in west Phoenix on Wednesday. (January 3, 2017)More >