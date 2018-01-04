Exploring Sedona in the new year

By April Warnecke, Good Morning Arizona Meteorologist
If your New Year’s resolution is to travel more, or even just to see more of Arizona, you won’t want to miss Good Morning Arizona this Friday morning. We’ll be broadcasting our show live from Sedona, and I couldn’t be more excited. Next to Lake Powell, Sedona is probably my favorite spot in Arizona. 

I’m a native Arizonan and our family has been loving the Red Rock Country for generations. My parents took us to Sedona all the time growing up, and their parents loved it there, too. In fact, here’s a picture of my Grandma Lucy at Oak Creek Canyon in the 1940s.

Here’s another pic I love of her with her brother Don in a nearby spot along the creek. How I wish these photos were in color!

For this Friday’s show, we’re sharing some great adventures you and your family can plan in Sedona, including the Pink Jeep tour, our favorite restaurants and my very favorite hike. Our 3TV photojournalist Adrian has almost forgiven me for dragging him along on that two-hour hike with his tripod and camera!

Seriously though, he said he loved it and had been wanting to try that hike for a while. 

And that’s the thing -- there are so many of these gorgeous places right in our own backyard, and we often take them for granted and miss opportunities to see these amazing spots that are just a day trip away.

So, maybe 2018 is the year to get out and explore more!  We’ll get you started with some fun ideas Friday morning. Hope you’ll tune in!

