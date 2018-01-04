Exploring Sedona in the new yearPosted: Updated:
Exploring Sedona in the new year
I'm so excited to head back to one of my favorite spots in the state and hit the trail for one of my favorite hikes, too!More >
2017 weather report in Arizona
The big story, and it seems like this every year, was the heat.More >
A flu like none other, the 1918 influenza outbreak
Lots of people are out with the flu across the state. Fever, body aches and a cough that just won’t let up. While flu today is miserable on its own, nothing compares to the flu of 1918.More >
The best wood for your fire pit in Arizona
With the cooler temperatures, a lot of the resorts are making their guests cozy by warming the fire pits. Have you ever noticed the amazing smell coming out of those fire pits? Well I did some research and found out the wood they are burning is "alligator juniper."More >
Christmas in Arizona 100 years ago
The world was at war when Arizonans celebrated Christmas 100 years ago and the territory was much smaller, with a little more than 300,000 people living here. We take a look back.More >
Cold night tonight, remember the pets!
Get ready for the big chill! Thursday night and Friday morning will bring some of the coldest weather the valley and southern deserts have seen so far this season.More >
First snow of season possible Wednesday night
Much of Arizona's high country is still waiting to see the first snowfall of the season. This winter is off to one of the driest starts on record. Flagstaff currently has NO snow on the ground. That could change tonight, with the arrival of a cold front.More >
Warm winter brings great fishing weather
They say you never have to shovel sunshine. If you weren't already grateful not to live in a cold-weather state this time of year, here's one more reason: The outdoor recreation season and a great climate for things like fishing. Arizona Game and Fish Department just released their top 5 spots for casting your line this winter.More >
How cold is too cold for your dog?
Winter is here and that can mean some seriously cold weather in Arizona! But how cold is too cold for your pet pooch?More >
The 103-day dry streak is concerning
Dec. 4 is the 103rd day without measurable rain in Phoenix. But on top of that, the entire state has been very dry the past several months. How hard could the forecast La Nina winter be?More >
Full circle at Arizona's Family
Seventeen years ago this month, I moved out of Arizona to start my very first broadcasting job. It was a surprise to meet my future husband at that station, and even more of a surprise to be working side-by-side again so many years later.More >
'On-campus incident' leads to firing of 6 Gilbert charter school teachers
Six Gilbert charter school teachers will not be returning to their positions after an "on-campus incident," according to a school official.More >
Border officials: RV found packed with pot; Phoenix man arrested
A Phoenix man is facing charges after attempting to smuggle more than a ton of marijuana into Arizona, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.More >
Delay in Vegas Strong Fund distribution frustrates survivors
More than three months after 1 October, many survivors have still struggled to get back on their feet.More >
Body of man found in middle of Phoenix street near schools
Officers responded to a check welfare call in the area of 31st and Alive avenues, which is south of Dunlap Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.More >
Homeless camp in downtown Phoenix told to pack up
A homeless camp set up near Roosevelt and 3rd Street has built up a lot of mixed feelings for people living and working in the area.More >
4-year-old girl dies after father crashes while street racing
Police say a 4-year-old girl has died of injuries suffered in a New Year's Day street racing crash in Cincinnati.More >
US to end policy that let legal pot flourish
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding the Obama-era policy that had paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country.More >
A brand new fire station is coming to one North Phoenix neighborhood. It's been years in the making, but it won't look like any firehouse you've ever seen before.More >
Girl in critical condition after collision in west Phoenix
A girl is in critical condition after a collision Wednesday night in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Founder of Discount Tire, Bruce T. Halle dies at age 87
Bruce T. Halle, the founder and chairman of the nationwide retailer Discount Tire, has died at the age of 87. Halle founded the company in 1960. His first store was in Ann Arbor and he started with an inventory of six tires.More >
Peoria burglary suspect caught on camera
Peoria Police are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect caught on a home surveillance camera wearing unique clothing.More >
Glendale boy called hero after alerting family to fire
Glendale firefighters are calling an 11-year-old boy a hero for alerting his family to a fire in their backyard.More >
Pay It Forward thank you from one special needs mom to another
A young mother with a special needs child finds the journey is easier when she pays it forward with kindness and in return gets a pay it forward thank you of her own.More >
Don't be fooled by fake sweepstakes
The Publishers Clearing House is one of the most recognizable sweepstakes around. Scammers not only know that, but they use it to their advantage to try and dupe you.More >
Video: Colorado police ambush suspect recorded confrontation
Videos made by the man who shot and killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy after concerns were raised about his mental health show the gunman calling 911 and then opening his apartment door and talking to responding officers before the shooting.More >
VIDEO: 6 Gilbert charter school teachers fired
Six Imagine West Gilbert teachers were fired for an "on-campus incident."More >
VIDEO: Clearing out homeless camp in downtown Phoenix
Roosevelt Row is one of the coolest streets in downtown Phoenix. But a homeless camp right outside some new apartments is causing issues for the city. (January 3, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Grisly discovery near two Phoenix schools
The area resident who first spotted the body initially thought she was seeing just a pile of clothes. Then she thought it was a person sleeping. Full story https://goo.gl/kj3qmh. (Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)More >
RAW VIDEO: Man burglarizes house in Peoria
The Peoria Police Department released raw video of a man who officers said burglarized a house in a Peoria neighborhood. (Wednesday, January 3, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Suspicious man approaches teen girls in Queen Creek, woman says
Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies are on the lookout for a man who reportedly approached teen girls in Queen Creek. (Wednesday, January 3, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Girl hit by car crossing street in west Phoenix
A girl is in critial condition after a collision in west Phoenix on Wednesday. (January 3, 2017)More >