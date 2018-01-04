Romance is 'in the air' as a Phoenix pilot proposes from a plane

Now, that's a proposal.

On New Year's Day, local pilot Corey Gilbert rented a plane to take his girlfriend, Brittany Greenway, on the flight of her life.

Gilbert took Greenway up in the plane and flew her over a "Will You Marry Me" sign painted on the ground in San Tan Valley.

We're happy to report... she said yes! "Of course it was yes!" she told us.

Our Chopper Guy, Bruce Haffner, had spotted the painted proposal on Wednesday, but we didn't know the story behind it. When we posted the clip, social media went into action, and it wasn't long before the family contacted us to share all the details of the happy event.

We spoke to Greenway on the phone Thursday, and she told us how this sky-high proposal came about.

"He has his pilot's license and has been wanting to take me up on a plane for about a good three years now, and I'm terrified of heights," she said. "He wanted to show me Arizona's beautiful sights, and as we were coming in, he started to show me where he practiced flying for school. And it was written on the ground and he kind of just pointed it out and popped the question."

Greenway says at first she didn't realize the proposal was for her.

"I said, 'Aw, that's a really cute idea!' I had no idea it was directed at me."

The happy couple is planning a wedding for 2019.

