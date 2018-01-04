Body of man found in middle of Phoenix street near schools

Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a Phoenix roadway near two schools early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a check welfare call in the area of 31st and Alice avenues, which is south of Dunlap Avenue, shortly after 5 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an adult man dead in the middle of the street right behind Cortez High School and Alta Vista Elementary School.

Police on the scene said an area resident first spotted the body when she was out for a walk. Because it was still dark, she initially thought what she saw was simply a pile of clothes.

A short time later, she noticed the man's shoes and realized she was seeing a person. She believed he was asleep and did not want to wake him.

When the noise of her husband's motorcycle did not rouse the man, she knew something was wrong and called 911.

Officers have not identified the man but believe he might be a homeless person known to frequent the area.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office will determine how the man died.

"Investigators are in the early stages of fact-finding," Detective Marianne Ramirez of the Phoenix Police Department said.

For now, police are calling this an unknown death investigation.

