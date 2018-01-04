HS band from Buckeye returns home from marching in London parade

The band arrived just a few days prior to the parade and managed to check out some of the amazing sites of London. (Source: CNN)

The Verrado High School band returned home after marching in the London New Year's Day Parade.

They arrived at Sky Harbor around 6:30 p.m. to proud, awaiting parents.

"It was really cool, a lot of people there," said Baily Little, a student at Verrado High School. "There are a lot of other bands, we got to see a lot of cool performances."

The New Year's parade has been around since the 1980s and always draws a huge crowd.

More than 8,000 people participate in the actual parade. This year, more than a dozen high school bands from across the U.S. were hand-picked to take part in the celebration.

One of the lucky winners was Verrado High School. The students, some have never even traveled outside of the country, were able to take a 10-hour flight to London and took part in the massive parade that's viewed by millions from around the world.

"We were just so excited for him and James loves music," said Lee MacArthur, whose 14-year-old son James participated in the parade.

The band arrived a few days prior to the parade and managed to check out some of the amazing sites of London.

"We were really excited and honored to be able to come and perform," said Tracy Meldrum, band director.

