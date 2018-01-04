Elvis impersonator's Apache Junction estate up for auction

A local Elvis impersonator's estate is going up for auction near Ironwood Drive and Shiprock Street on Saturday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

This weekend you can bid on some "one of a kind" items during an estate sale in Apache Junction.

The family of Alfred "Al" Lee has spent the last few months gathering all of his Elvis memorabilia, toy collectibles, old radios and more to be ready for the auction.

Lee impersonated the King of Rock 'n Roll for years before he died in November 2017.

"As you can see here, this man loved Elvis," said auctioneer Rowlan Hill. "Something for everyone here."

The auction will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at 1280 N. Ironwood Drive.

