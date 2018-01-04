Mohave County inmate accused of hitting correction officer

A Mohave County inmate will be charged after allegedly striking a correction officer in the face.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Jennifer Keane was being booked into the county jail on drug charges early Tuesday when she stood up and started swinging her arms at officers.

Authorities say correction officers were trying to restrain her when she hit one on the lip.

Deputies were then called to the jail.

They say video footage confirms the incident.

Keane, of Golden Valley, will be charged with felony aggravated assault on a correction officer.

It was not immediately known Thursday if she had an attorney.

