Mobile home fire displaces Phoenix family of 4

According to fire officials, a family of four will be displaced after their mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to fire officials, a family of four will be displaced after their mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning in Phoenix.

The family awoke to their smoke detectors ringing around 12:30 a.m. at their mobile home near Southern Avenue and 32nd Street. The mother, father and two kids were able to escape safely.

Phoenix firefighters made quick work of the blaze, containing most of the fire to the back bedroom.

[RELATED: Phoenix firefighters put out mobile home fire]

Fire officials said they were lucky that the sole fire hydrant was within close proximity of the mobile home, allowing them to pull a handline rather than use a transport tanker.

Fire crews also ensured the safety of several caged birds in an adjacent carport near the mobile home fire.

Despite the efficiency of the fire attack, the family will be displaced due to the damage.

This has been the second fire inside this mobile home park within the last week, which has caused concern with the fire officials.

Fire investigators are on the scene determining the cause and no injuries were reported by firefighters.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.