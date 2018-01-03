Homeless camp in downtown Phoenix told to pack up

A homeless camp set up near Roosevelt and Third Street has built up a lot of mixed feelings for people living and working in the area.

The City says that the encampment is illegal and needs to be removed.

The City released a statement saying:

"Neighbors brought the growing encampment concerns to the city including that the space may be a public health hazard due to unsanitary conditions by the people choosing to sleep there."

Phoenix police, along with city officials, did offer help to the homeless.

Mayor Greg Stanton's office released a statement saying:

"Over the last few weeks outreach teams have offered those at the encampment support and services at least eight times many have accept help others have chosen not to."

It's a mixed bag when you speak with people who work and live in the area.

Gypsy Konecky works nearby and says there haven't been a lot of issues, "they're not hurting anybody. They're not doing anything wrong."

The City plans to install signs in the area to alert the homeless that camping isn't allowed.

