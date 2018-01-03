Washington state sues Motel 6 for giving ICE guest lists; investigation sparked by similar incidents in Phoenix

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit against Motel 6, claiming workers gave federal immigration agents guests lists, which violated state privacy laws.

The state claims Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would visit various Motel 6 locations in Washington and ask for a guest list from a receptionist without a warrant to try and find people who are in the country illegally.

Last September, two Motel 6 locations in Phoenix provided ICE guest lists. Those lists led to 20 arrests between February and September of 2017.

The company said in a statement at the time that the practice was only implemented on the local level and without the knowledge of senior management. Motel 6 then said it would no longer work with ICE.

Ferguson said his office began looking into Washington Motel 6 locations after the reports from Arizona. The lawsuit was filed in King County Superior Court.

