Girl in critical condition after collision in west Phoenix

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after a collision Wednesday night in west Phoenix, police said.

The collision was reported around 6:30 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl with Phoenix PD, the girl ran out into traffic and was struck by a vehicle.

She was taken to a hospital where she remains in critical condition, Pfohl said.

Pfohl said officers determined that the driver was not impaired and speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

