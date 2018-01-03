Peoria burglary suspect caught on camera

Another clip shows the man stepping out of the front door with a backpack, police say, is full of stolen items. (Source: Peoria Police Department)

Peoria police are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect caught on a home surveillance camera wearing unique clothing.

The incident happened Friday night before 8:30 p.m. near 75th and Sweetwater avenues.

Footage shows a man ringing the doorbell and then knocking on the door. Another clip shows the man stepping out of the front door with a backpack which, police say, is full of stolen items.

[RAW VIDEO: Man burglarizes house in Peoria]

Investigators believe the suspect got into the backyard and then through a window.

The suspect is seen wearing a green hat with the words “Engineered to Destroy” and a black jacket with the number “12” on the back and white writing on the left sleeve, a gray t-shirt, black pants with a white stripe down each side and black shoes. Police say he appears to be 18 to 30 years old.

Investigators say another video clip shows the suspect driving away in an older model, silver Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is urged to call Peoria Police or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

HELP US CATCH THIS GUY!! PLEASE #RETWEEET !! @PeoriaAzPS seek the public’s help in identifying a male subject in surveillance video who stole several items from inside a residence in the area of 7600 W Dreyfus Dr, on 12/29/17 at 8:20 PM https://t.co/Bkawu3BXbX #peoriapoliceaz pic.twitter.com/UBNdJElve2 — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) January 3, 2018

