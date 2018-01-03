Devin Booker gives Phoenix Suns hope

These days it's very hard to be a Phoenix Suns fan. The squad hasn't made the playoffs since 2010. The squad has had face lift after face lift after face lift.

But there is hope for long suffering fans. It comes in the form of third year guard Devin Booker. In his second season, he scored a franchise high 70 points against the Celtics.

Getting better every season, in his third year, Booker is averaging 25.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is ranked in the top ten in the NBA in scoring.

Booker told me coming into the season his focus was to win and continue to improve. Booker has improved. He is a legitimate superstar.

Unfortunately, the Suns are struggling again. Some so young would not want the responsibility of being the face of the franchise. Booker is the complete opposite, he embraces it. He told me it's part of embracing the game and the history of great players that have led their teams by example.

Booker has also tried to provide leadership through another tough season.

One in which the squad fired Coach Earl Watson, enduring the drama of the Eric Bledsoe trade and sitting nine games under five hundred. Booker told me he tries to lead and help as much as he can, but can only control what he can control.

The Phoenix Suns have so much confidence in Booker he will have a say in team moves going forward. Booker is honored, but knows it's a challenge. He is dedicated to the process.

Next year, Booker is eligible for a contract extension. He'll get a max deal worth big time money and he doesn't want to go anywhere else.

Booker told me he's been treated great from day one by the Suns and he loves the city, and has bought a house. Great words to hear for the Suns hope for the future.

