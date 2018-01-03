Circus school in Scottsdale offers high-flying fun

Some parents have been looking for ways to keep kids occupied over winter break.

Well, one Valley gym found a high-flying way to make families feel like they're part of the "Greatest Show on Earth."

Check out the Circus School of Arizona.

Tucked away in Scottsdale, owner Rachel Stegman started the company in 2007.

"Most people, at least, don’t think they can do it, which a lot of them can, with a lot of hard work," said Stegman.

Here, students can explore a variety of show-stopping skills.

"Aerial acrobatics, ground acrobatics, equilibristics which are things like wire-walking, rolling globe, things where you’re balancing, basically."

Participants also maneuver various props.

"Juggling, plate spinning, and balancing objects," said Stegman.

For centuries, the circus was a place where wonders and fantasies came alive. The most iconic circus in America, Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey, ended its 146-year run in 2017. But the fascination with death-defying stunts continues.

"You feel like you’re, in a sense, a superhero."

Stegman says she teaches a diverse group.

"We’ve had a lot of doctors, a lot of lawyers," she said.

Some students join for weekly workouts with instructors like Jennifer Howes, who teaches Aerial Silk Fitness.

"Every single muscle works with just about every single move," she said.

Others come just to say they've tried it.

Our own Kim Quintero tried the silks, the juggling and the "rolling globe."

Stegman hopes to prove the circus isn’t dead. But she also hopes to give people a unique way to conquer their fears, grow confidence, and challenge their minds and bodies.

"When there’s somebody that comes in and thinks they can’t do it or just isn’t very coordinated, and they make those breakthroughs and that’s like to me the most exciting thing," Stegman said.

For more information on the Circus School of Arizona, visit the website.

Or contact:

7432 E. Tierra Buena Ln. #104 Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Tel: 480-292-7360

Email: info@circusschoolofarizona.com

