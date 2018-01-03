Arizona state Sen. Catherine Miranda running for Congress

Arizona state Sen. Catherine Miranda has announced that she will run against U.S. Rep Ruben Gallego for his seat in Congress.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports Miranda filed a statement of candidacy on Tuesday to run in the state's 7th Congressional District.

She will face her former seatmate in the Arizona House of Representatives and fellow Democrat Ruben Gallego in the primary election.

Gallego has held the seat since 2014.

The winner of the primary is expected to have an easy victory since the 7th Congressional District is known to be a safe district their party.

Miranda says in a written statement that the district needs a representative that "puts ego and partisanship aside to get things done."

