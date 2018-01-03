State capitol dome lit blue for human trafficking prevention

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says the State Capitol's dome will be lit blue throughout January for human trafficking prevention month.

Ducey says it's an effort to bring greater awareness and attention to human trafficking, which victimizes vulnerable populations including women, children and impoverished individuals and has impacted nearly 21 million victims worldwide.

The Arizona Human Trafficking Council serves as a state and national leader in responding to human trafficking and facilitating systemic change.

The council is in partnership with the Governor's Office of Youth, Faith and Family.

It will be running a Human Trafficking awareness campaign on social media and through various state and community partners.

Cindy McCain, the wife of Arizona Sen. John McCain, is co-chair of the council.

