Border officials: RV found packed with pot; Phoenix man arrestedPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
'On-campus incident' leads to firing of 6 Gilbert charter school teachers
'On-campus incident' leads to firing of 6 Gilbert charter school teachers
Six Gilbert charter school teachers will not be returning to their positions after an "on-campus incident," according to a school official.More >
Six Gilbert charter school teachers will not be returning to their positions after an "on-campus incident," according to a school official.More >
Homeless camp in downtown Phoenix told to pack up
Homeless camp in downtown Phoenix told to pack up
A homeless camp set up near Roosevelt and 3rd Street has built up a lot of mixed feelings for people living and working in the area.More >
A homeless camp set up near Roosevelt and 3rd Street has built up a lot of mixed feelings for people living and working in the area.More >
4-year-old girl dies after father crashes while street racing
4-year-old girl dies after father crashes while street racing
Police say a 4-year-old girl has died of injuries suffered in a New Year's Day street racing crash in Cincinnati.More >
Police say a 4-year-old girl has died of injuries suffered in a New Year's Day street racing crash in Cincinnati.More >
Border officials: RV found packed with pot; Phoenix man arrested
Border officials: RV found packed with pot; Phoenix man arrested
A Phoenix man is facing charges after attempting to smuggle more than a ton of marijuana into Arizona, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.More >
A Phoenix man is facing charges after attempting to smuggle more than a ton of marijuana into Arizona, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.More >
Union, MO man charged with raping 8-year-old girl, forcing her to take meth
Union, MO man charged with raping 8-year-old girl, forcing her to take meth
A man from Union, MO has been charged for having sex with an 8-year-old girl and forcing her to take drugs in a motel room.More >
A man from Union, MO has been charged for having sex with an 8-year-old girl and forcing her to take drugs in a motel room.More >
Boy, 4, confined to closet in meth house says rats, roaches were his friends
Boy, 4, confined to closet in meth house says rats, roaches were his friends
Investigators are not sure how long the boy was living at the homeMore >
Investigators are not sure how long the boy was living at the homeMore >
Phoenix Fire to open new temporary fire station inside north Phoenix hotel
A brand new fire station is coming to one North Phoenix neighborhood. It's been years in the making, but it won't look like any firehouse you've ever seen before.More >
A brand new fire station is coming to one North Phoenix neighborhood. It's been years in the making, but it won't look like any firehouse you've ever seen before.More >
Girl in critical condition after collision in west Phoenix
Girl in critical condition after collision in west Phoenix
A girl is in critical condition after a collision Wednesday night in west Phoenix, police said.More >
A girl is in critical condition after a collision Wednesday night in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Officials: Firefighter arrested after locking baby with heart defect outside in cold during standoff
Officials: Firefighter arrested after locking baby with heart defect outside in cold during standoff
An Upstate firefighter is on unpaid leave after being charged with child neglect.More >
An Upstate firefighter is on unpaid leave after being charged with child neglect.More >
Neighbors on edge after man approaches teen girls in Queen Creek area
Neighbors on edge after man approaches teen girls in Queen Creek area
A warning from a neighbor about a suspicious man approaching teen girls in the Queen Creek area has gone viral.More >
A warning from a neighbor about a suspicious man approaching teen girls in the Queen Creek area has gone viral.More >
Peoria burglary suspect caught on camera
Peoria burglary suspect caught on camera
Peoria Police are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect caught on a home surveillance camera wearing unique clothing.More >
Peoria Police are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect caught on a home surveillance camera wearing unique clothing.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: 6 Gilbert charter school teachers fired
VIDEO: 6 Gilbert charter school teachers fired
Six Imagine West Gilbert teachers were fired for an "on-campus incident."More >
Six Imagine West Gilbert teachers were fired for an "on-campus incident."More >
VIDEO: Clearing out homeless camp in downtown Phoenix
VIDEO: Clearing out homeless camp in downtown Phoenix
Roosevelt Row is one of the coolest streets in downtown Phoenix. But a homeless camp right outside some new apartments is causing issues for the city. (January 3, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Suspicious man approaches teen girls in Queen Creek, woman says
VIDEO: Suspicious man approaches teen girls in Queen Creek, woman says
Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies are on the lookout for a man who reportedly approached teen girls in Queen Creek. (Wednesday, January 3, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Girl hit by car crossing street in west Phoenix
VIDEO: Girl hit by car crossing street in west Phoenix
A girl is in critial condition after a collision in west Phoenix on Wednesday. (January 3, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: Man burglarizes house in Peoria
RAW VIDEO: Man burglarizes house in Peoria
The Peoria Police Department released raw video of a man who officers said burglarized a house in a Peoria neighborhood. (Wednesday, January 3, 2018)More >
The Peoria Police Department released raw video of a man who officers said burglarized a house in a Peoria neighborhood. (Wednesday, January 3, 2018)More >
VIDEO: New fire station coming to north Pheonix
VIDEO: New fire station coming to north Pheonix
A brand new fire station is coming to one north Phoenix neighborhood. It's been years in the making, but it won't look like any fire house you've ever seen before -- at least not yet. (January 3, 2017)More >