'Grimace Bandit' who robbed Arizona banks arrested in Mississippi, FBI says

The woman who federal agents said robbed seven banks in Arizona during the fall of 2017 was arrested hundreds of miles away.

The FBI said on Wednesday the Gulfport, Mississippi Police Department and FBI agents arrested Miranda Maloney on Dec. 23. They said she is believed to be the Grimace Bandit.

She was given that nickname because she wore a purple shirt and a purple scarf during some of the robberies, the FBI said.

According to the FBI, the first robbery happened on Sept. 30 at a Chase Bank in north Phoenix followed by another robbery at BMO Harris Bank on Bell Road in Phoenix on Oct 6. A few days later, MidFirst Bank in Goodyear was robbed by the Grimace Bandit and that's when the Goodyear Police Department released information about her.

But the robbery spree kept going, with another robbery at the Mountain America Credit Union in Phoenix on Oct. 18 and then she headed south to the Tucson Federal Credit Union inside a Fry's in Marana on Oct. 24 and the Hughes Federal Credit Union in Tucson on Halloween, the FBI said.

The robbery streak came to an end in Yuma on Nov. 4 at a Wells Fargo, agents said.

No one was hurt during the robberies.

It's unclear how much cash was taken.

The FBI didn't say how agents tracked down the suspect to Gulfport.

