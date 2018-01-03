LAVENDER LEMON GRILLED CHICKEN

INGREDIENTS

3/4 C. white balsamic vinegar

1/4 C. Queen Creek Olive Mill Meyer Lemon Olive Oil

1/4 C. Olive Blossom Honey

1 T. dried culinary lavender buds

1 1/2 t. lemon zest

1 t. sea salt

1/4 t. black pepper

4 boneless chicken breasts skin on

PREPARATION

In a large bowl, mix the vinegar, olive oil, honey, lavender, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Add chicken and coat. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours. Preheat a grill to medium. Remove the chicken from the marinade and place, skin side down, on the grill. Cook, turning every 5 minutes and brushing with the marinade, for 15 minutes or until no longer pink when tested with a sharp knife. Discard any remaining marinade.