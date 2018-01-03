Sheriff's Office: 5 arrested after drug-related shootout

Yavapai County authorities say five young adults were arrested following a drug-related shootout that left bullet holes in a car and one of the alleged participants with a hand wound.

The Sheriff's Office says the shootout occurred Tuesday after people arriving at a gas station in Peeples Valley spotted a man who had previously used counterfeit currency to buy marijuana from them.

According to the office, the marijuana buyer invited the sellers to his home but instead arranged to have them ambushed.

The office says that led to gunfire at the home and during a vehicle pursuit before both cars went off the roadway and arriving deputies arrested the five on suspicion of various crimes and seized several guns.

Possible charges against a 17-year-old boy are under review.

