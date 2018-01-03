Post-New Year, shelters scramble to reunite lost pets with owners

Hundreds of Valley pet owners have been scrambling to track down their animals after the New Year celebrations.

Every year, when fireworks go off, pets get spooked and take off.

Many of those pets end up at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, waiting for their owners to pick them up.

MCACC says they picked up about 100 lost or stray pets with no ID over the New Year holiday.

The staff says the biggest challenge is identifying the dogs that are brought in.

"Please collar, tag, microchip and license your pets," said volunteer Christine Bidgood. "Don't let them outside unsupervised, especially on holidays with fireworks & gun shots, loud noises."

Animal control officers have also been out in the field the past few days, trying to get lost pets home.

They're scanning microchips, hoping to track down their owners.

"If our officers found a microchip or dog license, the animal was delivered right to the person’s door and never stepped foot into the shelter," said Jose Santiago with MCACC.

MCACC says with lost or stray animals, the shelter will hold them for four days before the animals are put up for adoption.

Shelter officials urge pet owners who lost their pets over New Year's to please come and look through the shelter kennels.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.