Sedona cupcake shop goes viral with trendy desserts

In picturesque Sedona, imagine this - cactus and succulent cupcakes.

"It's so cute, right?" Andrea Carusetta beams as she shows us her designs.

It's a trend sweeping the globe.

"Oh it is huge," says Carusetta. "It's not only nation-wide, [but] cupcake designers in Japan are doing succulent cupcakes, so it's international now, it's huge."

Carusetta of Sedona Cake Couture is leading the frenzy with her creations of succulents and cactus made of sugar.

"We're all used to roses, with flowers and leaves, and that typical kind of thing," says Carusetta. "So to see these done out of sugar like this..." is something special for brides, millennial's and all sorts of people who are jumping onto the sweet dessert band-wagon.

Also taking notice, pretty much everyone on Facebook. Carusetta was featured by the "Insider Facebook" and the video went viral with over 4.7 million views.

"I mean, they're adorable, look at them, they're just so darn cute," said Carusetta.

And authenticity is key.

"It's a matter of a ridiculous number of little tiny spikes that are piped on," said Carusetta.

All made with white chocolate, and buttercream, you can bet the desert never tasted so good.

More info:

Address: Sedona Cake Couture, 1710 West S.R. 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336 and in Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village, 310 S.R. 179 Unit A114, Sedona, AZ 86336

Phone: 928-204-2887

Web: www.sedonacakes.com

Instagram: @sedonacakecouture

