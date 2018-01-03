2 bodies found in truck pulled from Arlington canal west of Phoenix

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed the discovery of two bodies of a father and son in a pickup truck pulled from a canal along Old U.S. 80 south of Arlington Wednesday morning.

According to deputies, the driver lost control of the truck and flipped into the irrigation canal around 8 a.m.

The truck was upside down and couldn't easily be seen from the road, especially at night, MCSO said.

The victims were later identified as 38-year-old Patrick Gonzalez and his 14-year-old son.

The family said the two were out bird hunting on Tuesday night and got distracted and went off the road.

Deputies said the crash was accidental.

"It is not clear how long [the truck] was in the water before being discovered," MCSO spokesman Mark Casey wrote in an email to Arizona's Family.

It's not yet known how the two people died.

Arlington is about 40 miles west of Phoenix on Old U.S. 80.

