Police ID officer who shot, killed knife-wielding man in Phoenix

Police said they tried using a gun that shot beanbags on the suspect but it didn't work. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

No officers were hurt in the shooting. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The man still charged at officers so another officer shot the suspect, Pfohl said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police on Wednesday identified the Phoenix officer who shot and killed a knife-wielding man on Christmas Eve.

Alexander Crown, 28, has been with the Phoenix Police Department for eight months. Responding to a call about a man with a knife, he was first on the scene at 16th and Yale streets late the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 24.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix]

Police identified that man as Charlie Joseph Murillo, 25. Investigators said police had received a 911 that Murillo was armed and acting irrationally.

When Crown arrived, Murillo “began beating on the officer's vehicle with a knife,” according to Phoenix Police Department spokesman Sgt. Alan Pfohl.

A second-officer, this one a nine-year veteran of the force, arrived on the scene and ordered Murillo to drop his knife.

Pfohl said Murillo approached that officer, who, in response, fired his stun-bag shotgun, which is a “less-than-lethal weapon.”

It did not work.

"It really depends on the person, it depends on the clothing, it depends where on their body we hit them with the beanbag," Pfohl said shortly after the incident.

[RELATED: 2017 Officer-involved shootings]

The second officer hit Murillo with the shotgun as he continued to approach.

“The suspect turned and approached the first officer with the knife in his hand,” according to Pfohl.

That’s when Crown fired, “ending the threat.”

Pfohl said that while Crown has only been with the Phoenix Police Department for eight months, he transferred from another agency where he accrued multiple years of experience.

Crown will be on paid administrative lead pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard procedure any time an officer fires his or her service weapon.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.