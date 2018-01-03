Jaime's Local Love: F.A.B.R.I.C.

Providing the services that emerging designers and brands need to start and grow their businesses, F.A.B.R.I.C. is Arizona’s fashion incubator.

With more and more fashion brands selling directly to consumers online, there is a need for design and manufacturing services in cities other than traditional fashion industry cities like L.A. and New York.

F.A.B.R.I.C. (Fashion And Business Resource Innovation Center) provides the resources like pattern-making, sample sewing, fabric/trim sourcing, technical design, grading (sizing), marking and industrial cutting and sewing, as well as education, consulting, and other learning opportunities.

The Tempe building also has co-working offices and makers' spaces that allow brand owners to collaborate, share resources and work inside the building where their product is being made. There are additional support services, including a sourcing library that enables designers to find contacts for wholesale fabrics/trims, an in-house photography studio, a screen printing studio, an event space that features a beautiful runway and more.

This is all made possible through a unique model and partnership between the City of Tempe, a nonprofit called Arizona Apparel Foundation and two for-profits -- LabelHorde and Arizona Fashion Source -- that provide the equipment, industry knowledge and skilled workforce.

There is nothing quite like F.A.B.R.I.C.in the country.

The concept began 17 years ago when LabelHorde was first opened by Angela Johnson as a directory of all Arizona fashion businesses. The goal was to unite the local industry and share resources after she had moved back to Arizona from L.A. and had to close a profitable fashion brand due to the lack of local resources.

Sherri Barry had a similar story after experiencing the same lack of local resources when starting her clothing brand.

Eventually, the community started by the directory evolved over time into a larger community of designers, models, hair stylists, makeup artists, stores, sewing technicians, pattern makers, schools offering fashion programs, fashion weeks, fashion shows, and fashion organizations. This community still lacked the actual design and manufacturing resources needed to go beyond the hobby business stage so F.A.B.R.I.C. was created to provide the industrial machinery, skilled labor and space that the industry could use to grow.

F.A.B.R.I.C. also offers many classes and workshops.

Artists we spoke with

OxDx by Jared Yazzie OXDX Clothing is a Native American-owned brand based out of F.A.B.R.I.C. Owner, designer and artist Jared Yazzie (Diné - Navajo) has been producing artwork since 2009 to increase awareness of Native American issues and to show the beauty of Native American culture. OxDx was on scholarship through the nonprofit Arizona Apparel Foundation and had a free office space inside of F.A.B.R.I.C for six months. As a result, the business grew, hired employees and moved up to one of the paid tenant offices in the co-working area. OxDx has also become the in-house screen printer helping other brands with their screen printing needs, including branded T-shirts, labels and more.

Ellen Dayan of Tiger Lily Dress Shop teaches free pattern and sewing classes on behalf of Arizona Apparel Foundation. She also runs her own business out of F.A.B.R.I.C. as a pre-production manager to help emerging brands through the design and manufacturing processes. Dayan also has her own collection of contemporary women’s apparel.

Brilliant Contours by Angie Anderson and Shawn Anderson creates compression sports bras for post-op, workouts and everyday use. Brilliant Contours is one of the many brands that utilizes the in-house, no-minimum, manufacturing through Arizona Fashion Source inside of F.A.B.R.I.C.

Jaime

Arizona Apparel Foundation

LabelHorde

Arizona Fashion Source

