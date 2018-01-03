Police: 1 man shot, killed while racing down Avondale road

A man was shot and killed after racing his car down an Avondale road due to an altercation Tuesday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was shot and killed after racing his car down an Avondale road due to an altercation Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said an altercation around 10 p.m. led to a man and several suspects racing down a road near Westwind Parkway and 107th Avenue.

The man in his 40s was then shot causing him to crash his car near Crimson Lane and Westwind Parkway.

He died in the hospital.

Several suspects were seen fleeing the scene in vehicles.

Police are trying to piece together what led up to the altercation and shooting. Officers have been speaking with potential witnesses for several hours in the Avondale neighborhood.

Westwind Parkway is closed between Crimson Lane and 105th Lane for the police investigation.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, please contact the Avondale Police Department.

