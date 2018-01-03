FD: 1 person treated after Cave Creek home completely lost in fire

Firefighters were called out to a home near Cave Creek and Spur Cross roads around 11 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A large Cave Creek home is completely lost after an overnight fire. Luckily, all four occupants made it out with only one minor injury reported.

Firefighters were called out to a home near Cave Creek and Spur Cross roads around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

One man staying at the home awoke to smoke and fire coming from within the home. He quickly got the three other people out of the home and suffered a minor burn injury to his hand in the process.

Medical personnel treated him on the scene but he refused transport.

Nearby neighbors shared concern over rescue animals that may be staying on the property because a veterinarian used to live at the home. Fire officials said some animals were on the property but they were in a different building.

All the animals were accounted for with no injuries.

Due to its rural location, firefighters had a hard time fighting the fire with no fire hydrant access. They relied on transport tankers that are filled with water to battle the blaze.

They eventually got control of the fire but unfortunately, the home is a complete loss.

No firefighters were injured during the fire and the fire is currently under investigation.

